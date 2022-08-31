'Get-Together of 2 Daydreamers': BJP's Sushil Modi on Nitish Kumar-KCR Meet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling his meeting scheduled with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday, 31 August, a "get-together of two daydreamers."

The Telangana CM, also known as KCR, is scheduled to reach Patna on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a united front against the BJP.

Attacking the two chief ministers, Modi said that the meeting was between two leaders who were losing support in their respect states, but "desiring to become prime minister of the country."