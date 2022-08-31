'Get-Together of 2 Daydreamers': BJP's Sushil Modi on Nitish Kumar-KCR Meet

Sushil Modi.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling his meeting scheduled with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday, 31 August, a "get-together of two daydreamers."
The Telangana CM, also known as KCR, is scheduled to reach Patna on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a united front against the BJP.
Attacking the two chief ministers, Modi said that the meeting was between two leaders who were losing support in their respect states, but "desiring to become prime minister of the country."
He also called the meet the "latest comedy show of opposition unity."
Modi was the deputy CM of Bihar for over 10 years while Kumar was the CM in the Janata Dal (United)-BJP government in the state.
Kumar had decided to break the alliance between his JD(U) and the BJP earlier this month, and join hands with the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
