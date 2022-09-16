2 Arrested for Gang-Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in Hyderabad for 2 Days

Gender minorities protesting against the rampant rape culture in India. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)
Hyderabad police arrested two men on Thursday, 15 September, for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl for two consecutive days in two hotels.
The accused, Nayeemath (26) and Syed Rabish (20), have been charged with gang rape and under the Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.
On Tuesday, the girl's mother had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her teenage daughter had not returned home after she stepped out to buy medicines late in the evening on Monday.
The police rescued the survivor on Wednesday, after they received a tip-off saying that she would be dropped off at a particular location in the city.
Thereafter, the girl revealed the details of the incident and the names of the accused, who were brought in for interrogation.
The two men admitted to what they had done and were arrested following that.
Out of the two, the girl knew Rabish, who lived in her neighbourhood and is a high school drop out. Nayeemath used to run an optical store in Saudi Arabia, from where he had returned in March.
Further, the girl's mother has also said that not only was her daughter injected with a drug but also given an alcoholic drink before she was sexually assaulted by the two men.
The police have found evidence through CCTV footage and further investigations are on. Forensic samples are also being lifted from the two hotel rooms, where they spent a night each.
