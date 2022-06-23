Hyderabad Gang Rape Case: Bail Plea of 4 Minors Accused Rejected by Two Courts

The bail pleas for four of the six accused in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case were turned down by two different city courts on Wednesday, 22 June, while orders for the bail plea of one of the two remaining accused was posted for Thursday.

The only accused above the age of 18, Saduddin Malik, did not move a bail plea.

The New Indian Express reported that the investigating agency opposed bail to the accused citing reasons of political influence held by the accused and the possibility of potential influence during the investigation.

The court, agreeing with the agency’s contention, rejected the accused’s appeal.