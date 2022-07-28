Jubilee Hills Gang Rape: Telangana HC Grants Bail to Hyderabad MLA's Minor Son

The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday allowed the four other minors accused in the case to be released on bail from the Juvenile Home in Saidabad. Image used for representational purposes.
A Hyderabad legislator’s son, who is the fifth juvenile booked in the gangrape of a 17-year-old in Jubilee Hills on 28 May, was granted bail by the Telangana High Court on Wednesday, 27 July. He had filed a bail petition in the court on 19 July.
The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday allowed the four other minors accused in the case to be released on bail from the Juvenile Home in Saidabad. Saduddin Malik, the only adult named in the case is still lodged in Chanchalguda jail.
While granting bail to the MLA’s son, Justice K Surender asked his parents to submit a parental bond for proper identification before he could be released, according to a report in The Times of India.
The minor’s mother has been directed to report before the district probation officer (DPO) on the first Monday of every month for six months. The DPO was advised to strictly monitor the activities of the minor and submit a monthly report to the Juvenile Justice Board.
The court also directed the parents of the accused to inform the board in case there is any change in their place of residence and to provide details of their new address.
The four Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) were released after remaining in custody for nearly 50 days. The Juvenile Justice Board granted them bail after their counsels argued that they were entitled to bail as the investigation into the case has been completed by the police.
The Jubilee Hills police have completed the identification parade, recording of statement of the survivor under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before the magistrate, DNA test and forensic examination of the car in which the minor survivor was allegedly gangraped by the five accused.
