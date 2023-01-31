Why Padma Award for Two Tamil Nadu Snake Catchers Is a Win for Irula Tribe

Two snake catchers of Tamil Nadu – Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan – were conferred the Padma Shri for social work in January 2023.

Gopal and Sadaiyan are members of the Irular Snake Catchers’ Cooperative Society in Chennai and catch snakes for antivenom extraction. They are also involved in international awareness and advocacy on snake-human conflicts.

But their Padma win is significant on a different level: it means a reprieve from the years of discrimination the community they hail from – the Irulas – have been facing.