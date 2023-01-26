Padma Awards 2023: Mulayam, Zakir Hussain Among 6 Selected for Padma Vibhushan

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav, and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain are among the six dignitaries who will be conferred with the country's second highest civilian honour – the Padma Vibhushan.
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, 25 January, approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards for the year 2023.
Yadav, Mahalanabis, and Doshi were selected for the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
This year, no one has been named for India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.
Author and social worker Sudha Murty, industrialist Kumara Mangalam Birla, and novelist S L Bhyrappa are among the nine Padma Bhushan awardees for this year.
Others dignitaries include physicist Deepak Dhar, singer Vani Jairam, US based religious leader Chinna Jeeyar, singer Suman Kalyanpur, linguistics scholar Kapil Kapoor, and spiritual leader Kamlesh D Patel.
The president also approved the list of 91 Padma Shri awardees.
