Photos: What's Afoot at Tamil Nadu's 1st Turtle Conservation Centre in Chennai?

As a one-of-a kind, comprehensive step to conserve turtle populations along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the setting up of a Turtle Conservation and Rehabilitation Center at an estimated cost of Rs 6.3 crore.

IAS Supriya Sahu, secretary of environment, climate change, and forests, issued an order to this effect on 20 January 2023. The project would be funded by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board from their resources and implemented by the Chief Wildlife Warden.