Tamil Nadu: Another Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide, 3rd Such Case in Two Weeks

This comes a day after another class 12 student was found dead in a private school in the state.
A girl student reportedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore District, on Tuesday, 26 July.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A girl student reportedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore District, on Tuesday, 26 July. The class 12 student, who blamed her "inability to fulfil IAS aspirations placed on her by her parents" in a four-page note, has become the third such student in the state over the last two weeks.

The parents, who are farmers, attempted to complete the rituals without informing the police, NDTV reported. Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan told news agency ANI that she died by suicide due to "domestic issues at her home."

This comes a day after another class 12 student was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district on Monday, 25 July and a week after another student allegedly killed herself inside the school premises in Kallakurichi, rattling the entire state.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)

