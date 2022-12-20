TN People Not Happy With Price Hike of Aavin Milk & Ghee, Demand Rollback

“It is Christmas season and I was looking forward to making payasam for the kids, but I don’t think I can anymore,” a dejected construction worker Vanaja was heard telling her friend outside the Aavin booth in Chennai’s Vannanthurai.

The price hike announced by Aavin, a state government cooperative under the ownership of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, for butter, ghee and milk has led to a lot of opposition from consumers and political parties. Consumer forums in Chennai are planning to request the state government to issue a rollback.

Here is all you need to know about the issue.