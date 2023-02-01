Budget: BJP Woos Traditional Votes in Karnataka, Telangana Stays on the Fringe

As per the budget speech, the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad will very much be part of the Union government's push for millet farming in the country. The research institute was declared a Centre of Excellence "for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level," in the budget.

This could be seen as a nominal support for Telangana, a state where the BJP has been going all out to increase its vote and seat share. However, the budget does indicate that Telangana is far from being favoured the way a key state, Karnataka, gets favoured in the Centre's calculations. In Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a regional party which was till recently called Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), still has the upper hand and seemingly, the BJP's state leadership has not been able to convince its central leaders otherwise.