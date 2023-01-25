Karnataka’s PSI Scam: Congress Lashes Out at BJP Govt for Trying To ‘Cover Up'

The Congress on Wednesday, 25 January, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka of attempting to 'cover up' the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam in which already an additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer has been arrested.

What did the grand old party say? Congress said that the prime accused in the case, RD Patil, who surrended on Monday, 23 January, has written to the Lokayukta alleging that the investigating officer of the scam case had demanded Rs 3 crore to close the case. In his letter, Patil also claimed that Rs 76 lakh has already been paid.

What has Congress demanded? Noting that the letter to the Lokayukta is in public domain, Congress National General Secretary and Karnataka In Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and a probe by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court into the scam.