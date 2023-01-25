Karnataka’s PSI Scam: Congress Lashes Out at BJP Govt for Trying To ‘Cover Up'

The Karnataka CBI has arrested several people, including the prime accused Divya Hagaragi, former Kalaburagi women's wing president of the BJP, in connection with the PSI scam.
The Congress on Wednesday, 25 January, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka of attempting to 'cover up' the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam in which already an additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer has been arrested.
What did the grand old party say? Congress said that the prime accused in the case, RD Patil, who surrended on Monday, 23 January, has written to the Lokayukta alleging that the investigating officer of the scam case had demanded Rs 3 crore to close the case. In his letter, Patil also claimed that Rs 76 lakh has already been paid.
What has Congress demanded? Noting that the letter to the Lokayukta is in public domain, Congress National General Secretary and Karnataka In Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and a probe by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court into the scam.
Surjewala attakcs BJP government: The Congress spokesperson said:
What is the scam? A recruitment examination was held in October 2021 for the appointment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI). This was attended by 54,041 candidates across 93 centres in Karnataka. While the results were announced in January 2022, a few students raised objections citing irregularities in the awarding of marks.
Soon, the matter reached the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
A week later, an OMR (Optical Mark Reading) answer-sheet of one Veeresh got leaked. As per the initial investigation, it was revealed that Veeresh had attended only 21 questions out of 130, but secured seventh rank in the examination. It was believed that Veeresh paid off someone to get his rank altered.
The impact: With the ongoing campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections, after the 40 percent commission allegations, the new developments in the PSI scam seem to have put the Bommai-led government on the back foot.
