8 Killed in Secunderabad Hotel Fire, PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh for Victims' Kin

Eight persons were killed and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad, Telangana, on Monday, 12 September.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died in the incident and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The five-storey hotel has around 25 rooms in total. Some guests were seen climbing out of the windows and some jumped out to save themselves. Rescue operations went on till early morning on Tuesday, 13 September, in which the police and fire fighters rescued 15 people.

The incident was caused by the batteries electric two-wheelers that caught fire in the hotel's garage on Monday night, according to Hyderabad Police.