'Stairway Locked, Those Inside Couldn't Get Out': Officials on Secunderabad Fire

The six people who died in the fire that broke out in Secunderabad's Swapnalok Complex on 17 March were trapped in a room next to a stairway, which was locked, said Assistant District Fire Officer, Hyderabad, Dhanunjaya Reddy.

"The building had four stairways in total – two big ones on one side and two small ones on the other. The six people who were trapped were close to one of the stairways. But it was locked due to security purposes – the owners did not want unauthorised people coming in. Also, firefighters found that a lot of waste, scrap material, wood, and paper was dumped on the stairway, blocking it," he told The Quint.

Had the stairway been unlocked, they may have been able to escape, said Dhanunjaya Reddy, who was overseeing firefighting operations at Swapnalok Complex.