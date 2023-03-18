Secunderabad High-Rise Fire: Deceased Were Employees of QNet Firm Under ED Probe

The six people who died in the Secunderabad fire, which engulfed the Swapnalok Complex on the night of Thursday, 16 March, were employees of Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, an official franchisee of Hong Kong-based multi-level marketing company QNet.

There are several cases of alleged investment frauds against QNet, including some pertaining to money laundering being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In 2014, the ED had named QNet; Vihaan Direct Selling; Vijay Eswaran, founder of the QI Group which owns QNet; and three other independent representatives of QNet from Mumbai in an alleged Rs 425 crore scam.

Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd had a unit on the fifth floor of the Swapnalok Complex, which was destroyed in the fire, alongside two other offices on the same floor – Kedia Infotech Ltd and Vikas Paper Flexo Packaging Ltd.