Telangana: Six Persons Killed in Massive Fire at Secunderabad Shopping Complex

Six persons, including four women, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a shopping complex in Secunderabad, Telangana. The fire broke out around 8 pm on Thursday, 16 March.

The deceased persons were identified as Shiva, Prashant, Pramila, Shravani, Vennela, and Triveni. Their last names were not identified till the wee hours of 17 March. Four of the deceased were 22 years of age.