Secunderabad Fire Casualties Would've Been More If Offices Were Open: Survivors

"I was on the third floor when I first noticed the smoke. It was around 7:30 pm. Some of my colleagues and I came out of the building immediately," said N Satyaiah, who works in a pharmaceutical company that runs out of Swapnalok Complex in Telangana's Secunderabad, where a massive fire broke out on the night of Thursday, 16 March.

"By the time we were out, flames had engulfed one portion of the building – the B block – which was at the rear side," he told The Quint.