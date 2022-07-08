Sai Pallavi Row: Telangana HC Dismisses Plea To Set Aside Hyderabad Cops' Notice

Sai Pallavi lands in a controversy with her comments on The Kashmir Files and cow lynchings.
The Telangana High Court on Thursday, 7 July, dismissed a petition filed by actor Sai Pallavi, seeking to set aside a notice issued by the Hyderabad Police over her recent comments on The Kashmir Files, which triggered a controversy.
The actor wanted the notice to be set aside by declaring it illegal, unjust, and in violation of applicable laws.
The notice was issued by the Sultanbazar Police in Hyderabad following a complaint filed by a Bajrang Dal activist, who alleged that she compared cow protectors to Kashmiri terrorists during an interview last month. Sai Pallavi, whose most recent role was that of a woman who falls in love with a Naxal leader and writer in the film Virata Parvam, was responding to questions about ideology and violence in an interview with YouTube channel Greatandhra.
During the interview, Sai Pallavi talked about The Kashmir Files and said that the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and the recent incidents of lynching of suspected cow smugglers were both wrong, and that violence of any kind should be condemned.
Following the controversy over her comments, Sai Pallavi released a video on Instagram to clarify that she did not mean to disparage any tragedy, and had only meant to say that violence of any kind is wrong.
"In a recent interview, I was asked if I was a supporter of the left or the right-wing. I clearly stated that I believe I'm neutral. We need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs and that the oppressed need to be protected at any cost," she said, in reference to the interview she gave earlier ahead of the release of her film Virata Parvam.
