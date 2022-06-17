Why Did Sai Pallavi's Remarks Put Her in the Cross Hairs of Right-Wingers?

Sai Pallavi is a Tamil actor whose mother tongue is Badaga and who primarily acts in Telugu movies. However, she recently made headlines in English, Hindi, Marathi, and many other languages for her comments on the religious violence in India, while also drawing the ire (and nastiness) of some social media users.

So, what did Pallavi say and why did it put her in the cross hairs of Hindutva nationalists? Pallavi was speaking to a Telugu YouTube channel ahead of the release of her film Virata Parvam, which is set in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana in the 1990s. When asked about the influence of the left-wing movement in her personal life, she said: