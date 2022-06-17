Why Did Sai Pallavi's Remarks Put Her in the Cross Hairs of Right-Wingers?

Sai Pallavi recently made headlines for her comments on the religious violence in India, while also drawing the ire (and nastiness) of some social media users.
Sai Pallavi is a Tamil actor whose mother tongue is Badaga and who primarily acts in Telugu movies. However, she recently in English, Hindi, Marathi, and many other languages for her comments on the religious violence in India, while also drawing the ire (and nastiness) of some social media users.
So, what did Pallavi say and why did it put her in the cross hairs of Hindutva nationalists? Pallavi ahead of the release of her film Virata Parvam, which is set in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana in the 1990s. When asked about the influence of the left-wing movement in her personal life, she said:
This part of the answer was ignored by social media users. Instead, what she said next was clipped in a short shareable video, put on images with large fonts, made into memes, and circulated widely. The tweets pouring in in support as well as opposing her stance ensured that the hashtag #SaiPallavi was soon trending on Twitter.
Here are the remarks that attracted the right-wing Twitterati’s attention:
Is it wrong to pick up guns and kill Kashmiri Pandits in retaliation for perceived grievances against the Indian state? Yes. Is it wrong to take law in your hands and beat and kill Muslims on the allegations of smuggling or slaughtering cows? Any ordinary person’s answer would be yes. However, the right-wing nationalists didn’t like the fact that Pallavi mentioned Kashmiri Pandits and victims of cow vigilantism in the same sentence.
This is troubling. The first instance of mob lynching in recent memory, which grabbed the nation’s attention, was the killing of elderly Akhlaq by his own fellow villagers on the trumped up charges of slaughtering a calf. The killings and beatings of Muslims, but also others, in , the victims of which usually are Pasmanda Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis, and other working class individuals, have continued unabated since . As recent as last month, by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district.
Indian courts reserve capital punishment for the rarest of the rare crimes. An accused is considered innocent until proven guilty. Besides the fact that no one should face punishment for their food choices, a set of legal procedures are to be followed before a person can be deemed guilty of a crime. Therefore, one needs to worry when people start normalising mob justice and vigilantism, the victims of which are usually those from the vulnerable sections of society.
The Hindu nationalists didn’t laud Pallavi for calling the killings of Kashmiri Pandits wrong, instead they got angry that she spoke about persecution of Muslims in the same breath. Why? Does it mean that the Hindu nationalists want total control on the narrative of victimhood and the freedom to inflict violence on Muslims?
Pallavi has taken progressive stances in the past as well. In 2019, she had a fairness cream ad.
She had then said, “What will I do with the money I get from such an ad? I’ll go home and eat three chapatis or rice, go around in my car. I don’t have other big needs. I see if I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or if I can say that these standards we see are wrong. This is Indian colour. We can’t go to foreigners and ask them why they’re white. We can’t look at them and think we want that. That’s their skin colour and this is ours.”
But then, also, why should one face backlash for speaking about the persecution of Muslims? When Kashmir is seeing a of civilians and the violence against Muslims in mainland India continues to take lives, the suppression of reasoned voices reduces the space to demand justice. The backlash that Pallavi faced for comments that were far from radical may make her more cautious in the future.
I am no authority on her heart but, for example, I do not imagine Pallavi speaking about the State excesses in Kashmir anytime soon even if she had the desire to.
