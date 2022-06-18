Backlash to Sai Pallavi’s Views Proves We Have Archaic Expectations From Women

Before pressing the “send” button, a troll will forget that working in cinema today is as commonplace as one would go to work in say a Tech company. In a polarised nation which wants to constantly look for “deities” in all forms, anyone saying or behaving in ways which can’t be deified has to be defied!

To explain things better, let me list out some of the aspects or expectations from an Indian movie actress:

1. She should be idealistically beautiful and adhere to predefined notions of beauty.

2. She should not opine on any controversy – she should only give interviews about her love life or lack of one thereof. Oh! And what’s her favourite holiday destination?

3. She should intersperse her interviews with coquettish smiles and gleeful glances and refrain from giving any view whatsoever on politics or history or anthropology or anatomy (in this case Sai Pallavi can as she is a doctor, so perhaps she can opine on Covid and leave it at that!)