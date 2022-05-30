'RSS Flag Will Become National Flag Some Day': Karnataka BJP Leader Eshwarappa

Former Karnataka minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Former Karnataka minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa on Sunday, 29 May, said that the saffron flag will replace the national flag of the country in the future, news agency ANI reported.
The statement comes days after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned against making any controversial statements in the light of the hijab row in the state.
Eshwarappa said,
He remarked that the tricolour is the national flag as per the Constitution and will get “whatever respect it deserves.”
Eshwarappa said, “To bring out the sense of sacrifice, RSS does prayers by keeping the saffron flag in the front... The tricolour is the nation flag according to the Constitution and we give it whatever respect it deserves.”
The former Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj reiterated the statements he made in February this year, at a time when the hijab row had snowballed into a massive issue, that a day will come when saffron flag will be hoisted atop the Red Fort.
As Hindu students attended colleges wearing saffron shawls in protest against the hijab, Eshwarappa made controversial statements like, "We will hoist the saffron flag at any given place in the world. It is our wish to be cladding in saffron shawls."
Last month, Eshwarappa submitted his resignation to CM Bommai, amid a controversy over the minister's involvement in an abetment to suicide case.
Eshwarappa was, on 13 April, charged with abetment of suicide of a Belagavi-based contractor Santhosh Patil, who had accused the minister of corruption. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Karnataka's Udupi.
Hours before resigning, Eshwarappa had told his supporters that allegations made against him are a "conspiracy" and that he will come out clean as he is innocent.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)