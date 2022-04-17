Eshwarappa’s Resignation: Does Cong Now Have the Whip Hand in Karnataka?
Sources say that with elections around, the Congress intends to capitalise on its ‘anti-corruption’ plank.
The Congress’s protest mode in Karnataka forced state minister KS Eshwarappa to submit his resignation on 15 April. This has provided a fillip to the party, with state president DK Shivakumar announcing the next course of action: “From 16 April, our fight will expand. We have nine teams that will travel to the districts to highlight the issue of 40% commission and the injustice meted out. After this, we will focus on assembly segments to convince people about how the existing government has led Karnataka into becoming India’s corruption capital.”
Sources say that with elections around the corner, Congress intends to run the anti-corruption crusade with an iron hand for at least a year.
First Victory For the Congress
Last year, a similar protest of the opposition forced Ramesh Jarkiholi to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministry over an alleged sex scandal. However, the fight against Eshwarappa wasn’t easy for the Congress. Post the Harsha murder case in Shivamogga in February this year, Eshwarappa had courted controversy when he remarked about hoisting the saffron flag at the Red Fort. The Congress was up in arms demanding the resignation of the minister from the Cabinet. In fact, both Shivakumar and Eshwarappa had almost come to blows in the Legislative Assembly.
Now, finally, the Congress has taken its first step towards “fighting corruption”, said party leader VS Ugrappa, one of the leaders who partook in the 24-hour day and night protest launched by the opposition on 14 April. “And our first target is Eshwarappa,” he continued.
Terming this a great “comeback move” of the Congress, MLC Saleem Ahmed mentioned that there are “more targets in the pipeline”. He claimed that Eshwarappa’s arrest is more important than the resignation. Agreeing with him, Shivakumar said:
“The FIR against Eshwarappa doesn’t highlight the 40% commission scam that he has been accused of. Abetment of suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil is one, but what about the graft charges? The Chief Minister cannot protect him. Eshwarappa needs to be arrested. And the FIR must include charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.”
Congress’s Anti-Corruption Campaign vs BJP’s Communal Agenda
The Congress has been biting the dust since 2019 and was in need of a political plank to drive its election agenda. “Right after the Mekedatu protest led by DK Shivakumar at the beginning of 2022, the BJP knew that the opposition had an upper hand. No wonder they resorted to communal issues to fuel their political growth,” said Congress loyalist Milind Dharmasena.
At the end of the day, the Congress’s focus has been on “roti, kapada and makaan” (food, clothing and shelter), said Kengal Renu, a Congress spokesperson. “Development, fight against price hike and anti-corruption agenda have been our primary drivers. This alleged case involving Eshwarappa provided the perfect platform for social justice,” he said.
According to the Congress, communal disturbances were a means to distract the public from real issues such as inflation, money laundering and misuse of power. “Unlike the BJP, our political protest was situational,” expressed Milind, adding that ultimately, people will decide and seal the fate of Karnataka in 2023.
Just like the alleged corruption case against Congress leader KJ George in 2015, this case against Eshwarappa, too, will hold no water, said BJP spokesperson Vivek Reddy. “Certain communal elements had triggered the hijab row, which had a cascading effect, helping the BJP with what you call ‘polarisation’. Our party never started it,” he said.
However, the person leading the protest against corruption is the man who spent time in Tihar Jail for an economic offence in 2019. “It amuses me to see DK Shivakumar making these tall claims about fighting corruption,” said senior journalist Ravindra Reshme.
'Cong Suffers From Absence of Credibility'
Both BS Yediyurappa and KS Eshwarappa are believed to be the founding fathers of the BJP in Karnataka. Coincidentally, both these stalwarts ended up quitting the party in disgrace with similar exposure – corruption and misuse of power. “BJP Karnataka has proved to be a national embarrassment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opening the door for the Congress in the state,” said Reshme.
“This is definitely paving the way for the Congress,” said MLC Saleem Ahmed, stating that ‘Operation Lotus’ was one of the early corrupt moves of the BJP.
However, a few sources are still not sure of the party’s prospects in the upcoming election. They said, “We don’t trust the EVMs. There is no process of verifying. Until the issue of EVMs is sorted, there is a definite chance of matters going out of hand for the Congress in 2023.”
The BJP firmly believes that this is a non-issue. “Irrespective of Eshwarappa’s resignation, this protest cannot last till the election for the simple reason that the Congress suffers from the absence of credibility,” observed Vivek Reddy.
'BJP Has Modi'
Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, the Congress has been on a decline in Karnataka. “The BJP has been using PM Modi as its political mascot, gaining a strong foothold in the state,” said Reshme.
Analysts are of the opinion that the Congress needs to dent the image of the Prime Minister to help Karnataka break free from the shackles of saffron governance.
Karnataka Contractors’ Association chairman, D Kempanna, had earlier said that the issue of 40% commission allegedly demanded by Karnataka MLAs and ministers was brought to the notice of PM Modi a few months ago. “But no action was taken,” said Shivakumar.
“PM Modi had once said: Na khaunga, na khaane dhoonga (I will not demand bribes, nor will I let others demand),” said Ugrappa. But it’s now time for Modi to take note of men in his own party being accused of bribery, said Kengal Renu.
The BJP remains confident. “PM Modi’s image has been strongly and steadily built over two decades. The Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, need to first gain the trust of the people. It’s not easy to dislodge the BJP and PM Modi,” said Vivek Reddy.
(Pratiba Raman is an independent journalist.)
