‘Students Should Leave This Hijab Issue; Concentrate on Education’: Karnataka CM

Days after Muslim students of a Mangalore college submitted a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, 28 May, urged students to abide by the high court judgment in the matter, reported news agency ANI.

Bommai said, “There is no need of raising an issue. Court has already given its judgment. Everyone is following it, 99.99 percent have followed. Whatever decision they take, it has to be followed. Students should leave all this Hijab issue and concentrate on their education.”