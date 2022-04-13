FIR Against Karnataka Minister, 2 Aides for Abetment in Contractor Suicide Case
This comes a day after the death of a contractor who had accused Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption.
A day after the death of a contractor who had accused Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption, an FIR was filed against the BJP leader on the charge of abetment to suicide, the police said on Wednesday, 13 April.
A case was registered by the Udupi Police under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (abetment to suicide), naming Eshwarappa and two of his aides – Basavaraj and Ramesh. The FIR is based on a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased contractor.
This comes after BJP member and contractor Santhosh Patil, who had accused the Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister of taking bribes, was found dead in Udupi on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a Congress delegation including DK Shivakumar and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday morning, demanding sacking of state minister KS Eshwarappa.
However, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that there is "no question" of Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa resigning, and that the police will investigate the case and there will be an impartial probe.
What Had Happened?
Santhosh Patil, who hailed from Hindalaga in Belagavi, had been missing since Monday, 11 April. A day later, his body was found in a lodge in Udupi. As per preliminary investigations, the contractor had died by suicide.
Patil had earlier accused Eshwarappa of asking for a bribe of 40 percent of the total cost of a project, demanding a commission to the tune of Rs 4 crore for the construction of a road in Belagavi's Higaldo village.
Police officials are investigating a text message he purportedly sent to his friends stating that he had decided to end his life and that Eshwarappa was "solely responsible for his death."
Addressing reporters after the news broke, the Karnataka minister denied having links with Patil's suspected suicide.
"I had lodged a defamation case against the person who accused me. He should have fought it in the court, I'm nowhere related to his suicide. I've not met him, there is no question of my resignation," KS Eshwarappa said.
Meanwhile, the state unit of the Congress protested against Eshwarappa, and demanded his arrest. While Congress Leader DK Shivakumar demanded a timely judicial inquiry into Santhosh Patil’s death, Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it was clear that the incident was a 'murder'.
