Road in Udupi Named After Gandhi Assassin Godse, Sign Board Removed Post Outcry

Rajendra, panchayat development officer of Bola, told reporters that the signboard was brought to the notice of authorities in the morning and that none were aware of it earlier. "There was no such decision taken by the panachayat or the district authorities. We do not know who put up the sign board naming the road after Godse," he added.

A complaint has been filed by the public at the Karkala Rural Police station and the police are currently investigating the matter. "We have received a complaint against unknown miscreants who have installed a sign board without any permission. We are probing it and will soon take action", the police told reporters.

The panchayat development officer will also be sending a report to the higher authorities in the district about the developments in the matter.

Villagers also told the reporters that the incident came to light on 6 June, days after the concrete road was constructed. However, the sign board is likely to have been installed two days earlier.