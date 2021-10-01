'BJP Worships Godse, Not Gandhi': Sabarmati Ashram Residents On Revamp Proposal

Approximately 200 families — the original inhabitants of Gandhi ashram — are facing eviction as the Gujarat government plans to revamp the heritage site.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Gujarat government's ambitious project to revamp Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram is no stranger to criticism. The Rs 1,200 crore outing has been at the centre stage of controversies ever since it was first announce by the state government in the 2019.
To mark Mahatma Gandhi's 152 birth anniversary, The Quint visited the Gandhi ashram to meet the residents — descendants of the original ashram inhabitants — who are all set to be relocated to pave way for "remodelled" ashram.
Kantilal Rathore's family has been living in the premises of Sabarmati Ashram for 5 generations now. He says that for the government, the ashram is just a "money making machine" but for him and other residents, it is about inheritance and lineage.
Several others like Kesarben Rathore and Trupti Rathore agree. Kesarben's family has been living near the ashram for four generations, whereas Trupti says her father and her grandfather were all born in the house they currently live in. "This is the place our ancestors were born. How can we forget that? Currently, the fifth generation of our family is living here. How can we go somewhere else?" Kesarben Rathore told The Quint.
Emotional attachment and ancestral linear are not the only two things which the ashram residents are concerned about when it comes to the redevelopment plan. Several of them fear that relocating far from the ashram will result in them losing their jobs and livelihood.
"They haven’t given us ‘harijans’ jobs in the ashram. They are just asking us to leave. Now where will we go? I have a house closer to the main road where we run a small shop. I have two kids. Where will we go now?" Nipuna says.
Residents claim that the government had initially promised a compensation of Rs 75 lakh each for their homes. However, during the COVID pandemic they came down to Rs 65 lakh and now finally, they are only being offered Rs 60 lakh.
"These people are telling us that we will get a compensation of Rs 60 lakh each. But we don’t want this money," says Pallavi Solanki, another resident living in the area. Pallavi's family like many other families has been living in ashram for close to 5 generations. Others echoed Pallavi's concerns.
Her neighbour Maniben Parmar told us that there is no clarity regarding compensation or rehabilitation.
"The entire atmosphere around this project is very stressful. Our heart is in this place, and we want to live here," she added.
