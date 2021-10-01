'BJP Worships Godse, Not Gandhi': Sabarmati Ashram Residents On Revamp Proposal

Residents claim that the government had initially promised a compensation of Rs 75 lakh each for their homes. However, during the COVID pandemic they came down to Rs 65 lakh and now finally, they are only being offered Rs 60 lakh.

"These people are telling us that we will get a compensation of Rs 60 lakh each. But we don’t want this money," says Pallavi Solanki, another resident living in the area. Pallavi's family like many other families has been living in ashram for close to 5 generations. Others echoed Pallavi's concerns.

Her neighbour Maniben Parmar told us that there is no clarity regarding compensation or rehabilitation.