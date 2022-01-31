'Godse's Ideology Spreading, Bapu's Teachings Waning': Gandhi's Great Grandson

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi.
The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are fading away, while the ideology of his assassin Nathuram Godse is becoming more prevalent, Gandhi's great grandson Tushar said on on Sunday, 30 January.
"The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are on the wane and the ideology of his killer, Nathuram Godse, is dominating over it. A section of people is distorting the history and rewriting it in their own way," Tushar Gandhi stated, as per news agency PTI.
He added that it was the duty of the Indian citizens to safeguard their real history, while working against the spread of hatred by divisive forces.
"The government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, but now 'amrit' has become poison of hatred and it is increasing and being spread," he was quoted as saying by PTI, at a virtual programme 'Kar ke dekho' organised by the Gandhi Study Centre on the death anniversary of the freedom fighter.
Tushar's remarks come a month after godman Sant Kalicharan faced ire for delivering a speech derogating Gandhi, and praising Godse for killing him. The religious leader was subsequently booked for his comments, and is presently under judicial custody.
(With inputs from PTI)