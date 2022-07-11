Heavy Rainfall Warning in Telangana, Educational Institutions Closed for 3 Days

Telangana rains: Hyderabad police has advised people to avoid non-essential travel.
(Photo: PTI)
In the view of rising water level in Godavari river, flood warning was issued in Bhadrachalam town.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts from 8:30am on Monday to 8:30am on Tuesday, reads the bulletin released by Meteorological Department, as quoted by news agency PTI.
In the view of heavy rainfall warning, Hyderabad police has advised people to avoid non-essential travel.
The advisory further added that Traffic and Law and Order (L&O) officers have been deployed with raincoats, shoes and various disaster management equipments like ropes, pumps etc.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been alerted, it added.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed from 11 to 13 July. The holiday has been declared in the view of heavy rains in Telangana.
On Sunday, the CM also directed all departments to be on high alert and take necessary steps to prevent loss of life.
Emergency calls are being attended by Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams on 040-29555500.
(With inputs from The News Minute and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)