Heavy Rainfall Warning in Telangana, Educational Institutions Closed for 3 Days

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts from 8:30am on Monday to 8:30am on Tuesday, reads the bulletin released by Meteorological Department, as quoted by news agency PTI.

In the view of heavy rainfall warning, Hyderabad police has advised people to avoid non-essential travel.