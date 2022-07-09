Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Telangana; CM Instructs Officials To Be on Alert

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday, 9 July, instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all departments concerned and take quick safety measures in the wake of incessant rains in the State.

Following a red alert in Telangana and also in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said he would review the situation from time to time and also hold video conference today (Saturday) or tomorrow (Sunday), an official release said