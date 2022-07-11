3,000 Evacuated as Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat; 76 Dead in Maharashtra Since 1 June

Ahmedabad: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, Monday,11 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Incessant rainfall disrupted life in Gujarat as over 3,000 people were evacuated from parts of the state by Monday, 11 July, Hindustan Times reported.
State disaster response teams are presently stationed between Vadodara and Chhotaudepur.
In Maharashtra, the state Disaster Management Department indicated that around 76 people have lost their lives in rain-related calamities since 1 June.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, took to Twitter to state that he along with the state CM Eknath Shinde have left from Mumbai to review the flood situation in Gadchiroli district.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to continue over the next five days in Dang, Navsari, and Valsad districts.
On Monday, Valsad saw a worsening flood-like situation, as water entered low-lying areas amidst heavy showers. According to officials, around 470 people were reportedly evacuated from the district.
In Ahmedabad, schools and colleges remained shut, and vehicles were seen submerged in city's Prahlad Nagar area.
Meanwhile, a part of a bridge collapsed due to the heavy showers in the Chhota Udepur district, and around 400 people were evacuated from the area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel over the telephone, to take stock of the situation on Monday.
The Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Gujarat CM, said that they "provided full details to Prime Minister Modi about the heavy rains that have lashed out across the state in the last 48 hours, especially in the South and Central Gujarat region and the situation that has arisen as a result of the same."
The CM had held a review meeting with the collectors of six districts of south and central Gujarat on Sunday, directing them to make adequate arrangements for evacuations, as well as ensure supply of food and medical services.
In Maharashtra, heavy showers continued to lash Nashik district on Monday, leading river water levels to rise.
"A total of 76 deaths have been reported due to rain-related incidents in state since 1 June. As many as 839 houses have been damaged, while over 4,916 people have been shifted to safety, as heavy rains continue to lash the state," the State Disaster Management Department was quoted as saying.
Speaking to PTI, an official said, "The residents of Nashik measure the intensity of flooding by watching the water level around the Dutondya Maruti (two-headed Hanumana) idol situated on the river bed. At present, the water level is a little below the waist of the idol."
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, ANI and PTI.)
