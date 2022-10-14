Two More Minor Girls File POCSO Case Against Rape-Accused Murugha Mutt Seer

Just months after the arrest of Dr Shivamurthy Murugha, a Lingayat pontiff in Karnataka over charges of rape and sexual assault by two minors studying and staying the Mutt's hostel in Chitradurga, two more minors have come forward to file a case of POCSO against the seer.

The two girls approached the police in Nazarabad station with the help of an NGO and filed a complaint on 13 October, 2022. As of now, the police have registered an FIR against seven people.