Karnataka Seer Murugha Sharanaru Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors Arrested
Earlier in the day his anticipatory bail plea was adjourned to 2 September by a local court.
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, who is booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for the alleged sexual abuse of high school girls, was arrested on the night of Thursday, 1 September.
Earlier in the day his anticipatory bail plea was adjourned to 2 September by a local court. He had applied for anticipatory bail on Monday.
A female hostel warden, who is also an accused in the case, was detained by police for investigation on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported, citing the police.
Meanwhile, a Chitradurga court granted bail to Janata Dal (Secular) MLA, SK Basavarajan, and his wife Sowbhagya, in connection with the kidnapping of the students who stayed in Muruga mutt's hostel. A case had been filed against them after a counter complaint by the warden.
The followers of Murugha Sharanaru suspect the couple to be behind an alleged conspiracy to malign the mutt and its head.
People protested against the district administration on Wednesday, and attempted to stop the district collector's car from moving in connection with the case.
What Is the Case?
It is alleged that the two girls, aged 15 and 16, studying in a school run by the mutt and residing in a hostel, also run by the monastery, were sexually abused between January 2019 and June 2022.
Apart from the POCSO and the Prevention of Atrocities Act, cases have also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the seer.
The influential seer is charged under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as one of the two victims was from the SC community.
Apart from the seer, a total of five people are accused in the case. The police in Chitradurga had earlier this week produced the two victims for recording their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The Second Additional District and Sessions Court had issued notices to the Child Protection Unit seeking its objections to the bail plea under POCSO earlier this week.
The objections of the police (prosecution) to the bail plea on the back of the additional allegations under the Atrocities Act is required now. The prosecution is expected to file their objections on Friday, 2 September, after which the court will take a decision on the bail petition.
