Karunanidhi Memorial: Minutes of Meeting on Proposed Pen Memorial Trigger Row

What happened on the day of the meeting? A public hearing was held on 31 January that turned chaotic as several groups such as the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) raised objections. The party leader Seeman said he would break the monument if it was built in the sea.

Voices allegedly misrepresented? The opinion of Thirumurugan Gandhi, founder of May 17 political movement, was incorrectly stated. The meeting minutes stated that Gandhi had informed that the pen monument project "has to be constructed more widely."

However, in actuality, he had registered his strong opposition to the proposed project during the meeting.

The document reads that Magesh, President of the All India Traditional Fisherman Association, Nochikuppam expressed his support. However, it goes on to state that the occurrence of sea erosion is rapid in North Chennai areas and construction of any structure obstructing the sea coast aggravates the situation.