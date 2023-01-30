Ram Setu Debate Returns: What Is TN’s Tiff With Centre on Sethusamudram Project?

Why is Tamil Nadu keen on this? CM Stalin said in the Assembly that implementing the Sethusamudram project will improve Tamil Nadu's economy, notably in the southern regions, and provide employment opportunities for the youth in the state.

The channel can help in considerable savings and earnings of foreign exchange as it aids easy navigation, said a source in the state government. Most importantly, it would reduce the distance and time required for ships to travel between the east and west coasts of India.