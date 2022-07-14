Palaniswami Cracks Whip, Expels Panneerselvam’s Sons From AIADMK

Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday, 14 July, expelled O Panneerselvam's sons, and 16 other supporters of the ousted leader, from the party.
In a party release, Palaniswami said the move is a disciplinary action and all the 18 of them have acted against party interests, principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.
