Four Men Gang-Rape 20-Year-Old Nurse in Tamil Nadu, Leave Her by the Roadside

(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, suicide)

A 20-year-old nurse in Tamil Nadu was allegedly raped and dumped on the road by four men, including a friend of hers. The woman was subjected to multiple sexual assaults on Saturday, 25 June, but the incident came to light after she attempted to end her life on the morning of Sunday, 26 June.

According to reports, the woman had completed her diploma course in nursing and was going to Vellore for a job interview. She and her friend were waiting at a bus stop near Chengalpet around 11 pm on Saturday, when her friend, 29-year-old Sarvanan, a resident of Athur, approached them in a car. He invited her for dinner, and she left with him, after informing her friends to carry on and that she would join them later.