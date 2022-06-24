‘Parents Happy Now’: 1st Transgender Student To Pass Tamil Nadu Class 10 Boards

A Nivetha is the first transgender student to write and pass the Class 10 board examinations in Tamil Nadu. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
A Nivetha became the first transgender student to write and pass the Class 10 board examinations in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 20 June.
The 18-year-old trans woman graduated with 42.4 percent from Lady Willingdon Higher School. She wants to pursue a career in science after this, The New Indian Express reported.
Nivetha's journey so far, however, hasn't been easy. At 14, when she came out to her parents, who work as daily wage labourers, they were nothing short of 'traumatised'.
To get past their disappointment, she even had to leave her home.
"Since childhood, I liked wearing bangles of my mother and draping her sarees, but when I was in Class 9 I was not able to continue as a boy. It was the most difficult phase of my life," Nivetha said.
The 18-year-old also said that she had to take a break from her education to deal with the pressures back home.
Following that, one of her neighbours connected her with another trans woman in Triplicane. 'Shambhavi Akka', who takes care of her expenses even now and lets her live with her, had helped her resume her studies back then.
Crediting her teachers and friends at her school, she told The New Indian Express:
Now that she has passed Class 10, her parents are finally happy. "I informed my parents about my results and they were very happy," Nivetha said.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)