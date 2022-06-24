‘Parents Happy Now’: 1st Transgender Student To Pass Tamil Nadu Class 10 Boards

"Since childhood, I liked wearing bangles of my mother and draping her sarees, but when I was in Class 9 I was not able to continue as a boy. It was the most difficult phase of my life," Nivetha said.

The 18-year-old also said that she had to take a break from her education to deal with the pressures back home.

Following that, one of her neighbours connected her with another trans woman in Triplicane. 'Shambhavi Akka', who takes care of her expenses even now and lets her live with her, had helped her resume her studies back then.

Crediting her teachers and friends at her school, she told The New Indian Express: