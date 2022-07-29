Thousands Take Part in Funeral Procession of Muslim Man Killed in Karnataka

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Fazil, was stabbed to death on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday, 28 July.
(Photo: Video screenshot)
Thousands of people on Friday, 29 July, took part in the funeral procession of a Muslim man who was stabbed to death on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Thursday, 28 July.
The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil, who was a resident of Mangalpete, was murdered by a group of masked assailants outside a clothing store. Thirteen people have been detained in connection with the case so far.
Scores of people were seen raising slogans and chanting in support of the deceased youth during his funeral.
Mohammed Fazil.
Meanwhile, the police imposed Section 144 in the area and asked Muslim leaders to pray at home on Friday amid the heightened tensions in the area.
"All wine shops under the commissionerate limits will be closed till 29 July. We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police (CP) N Shashi Kumar said, as per ANI.
"Section 144 has been imposed in Surathkal, Mulki, Panambur, and Bajpe. This decision was taken after a brutal murder in Surathkal this evening. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station," he added.
Further, security was beefed up in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Educational institutions in Suratkal, Bajpe, Mulki, and Panambur police station limits will also remain closed on Friday, the police said, as per PTI.
Shops in the area were also closed amid the heightened tensions.
Fazil was grievously injured in the attack and died on the way to the hospital, the police said.
CCTV footage showed the man being continuously attacked with sticks and stabbed. One of the assailants was seen hitting him even after he fell to the ground and a store mannequin fell on top of him.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said that the incident might have occurred over a financial issue.
"A man named Fazil has been attacked in Surathkal area of Mangalore City. Four people wearing monkey caps came and attacked him outside a shop. Fazil used to carry out small contracts. Initial suspicion is that the murder may have been over a financial issue," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said after the incident.
The police also said that four or five people had attacked Fazil, adding that they were "taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident."
They also said that the assailants came in a car and attacked Fazil.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
