Karnataka: Muslim Youth Stabbed to Death by Unidentified Assailants in Surathkal

Young Muslim man Stabbed to Death by Unidentified Assailants in Surathkal.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A youth was stabbed to death at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday evening, 28 July. The deceased, identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, was murdered by a group of unidentified assailants, news agency PTI reported.
"Sec 144 imposed in Surathkal, Mulky, Panambur and Bajpe. This decision was taken after a brutal murder in Surathkal this evening. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station" said Mangalore Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.
"A man named Fazil has been attacked in Surathkal area of Mangalore City. Four people wearing monkey caps came and attacked him outside a shop. Fazil used to carry out small contracts. Initial suspicion is that the murder may have been over a financial issue," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
This incident comes two days after Praveen Nettaru, a BJP youth leader was killed in neighbouring town of Sullia.
(With inputs from PTI.)
