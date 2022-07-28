Karnataka: Muslim Youth Stabbed to Death by Unidentified Assailants in Surathkal

A youth was stabbed to death at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday evening, 28 July. The deceased, identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, was murdered by a group of unidentified assailants, news agency PTI reported.

"Sec 144 imposed in Surathkal, Mulky, Panambur and Bajpe. This decision was taken after a brutal murder in Surathkal this evening. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station" said Mangalore Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.