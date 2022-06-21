Woman to 'Man': Fearing Abuse, TN’s Pechiyammal Dressed As 'Muthu' for 36 Years

Pechiyammal assumed the name Muthu, which went on to be mentioned in all of her official documents, including Aadhaar, Voter ID, and bank account.
As Pechiyammal walked at night after completing her shift at the coal factory, a man riding a motorcycle stopped near her. The man made snide remarks making her feel uncomfortable and unsafe. She saw a familiar face in the distance and called out for help. A boy came to help her and the abusive man ran away.
She took the first bus to Thiruchendur, shaved her head, wore a Rudraksha mala, changed from a saree to a veshti (dhoti) and assumed the identity of a man – Muthu.
For 36 years, Pechiyammal has been living as ‘Master Muthu.’
Pechiyammal hails from Kattunayakkanpatti in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. She was married at the age of 20. However, within 15 days of her wedding, her husband died of cardiac arrest. A few days later, she found out that she was pregnant.
Since the village she was living in didn’t have many job opportunities, she moved to the town in search of jobs.
“I didn’t know that she was my mother. But when she told me the truth, I understood her because she had faced such hardships and this was a way to keep herself and me safe," said Shanmugasundari.
Pechiyammal’s daughter Shanmugasundari knew about her mother's secret at the age of 10.
It was not just the one incident of a man passing lewd comments that pushed her to take this decision.
She did all kinds of jobs – from working as a painter, tea master, parotta master to availing the 100-day-long work under the MNREGA scheme. She saved all the money that she could to ensure a safe and secure life for her daughter. She adopted Muthu as her identity, which went on to be mentioned in all of her official documents, including Aadhaar, Voter ID, and bank account.
Pechiyammal's family knew about her change in identity and approved of it for her own safety, she said.
Pechiyammal said she often turned to “characteristics associated with masculinity” so that nobody would doubt her.
Recollecting an incident she said, “One night at midnight, I was walking down the road to my house. I saw a drunkard walking in the distance. I immediately lit a cigarette. The man walked towards me and asked, 'Annachi, can you give me a matchbox?' I gave it to him and left. Had I worn a saree my plight would have been different.”
Ramalingam, a shopkeeper who meets Pechiyammal everyday said he was surprised when he found out her true identity.
Even though her daughter is married now, Pechiyammal is not ready to change her attire. She believes that her changed identity had once ensured a safe life for her daughter. Therefore, she wants to remain ‘Muthu’ until her death.
“When we go out, I don't call her Amma. Instead I call her Master to prevent anyone from noticing. I am very proud of him," said Shanmugasundari.
Pechiyammal held her daughter’s wedding assuming the male identity, and said that her son-in-law respects her decision.
Fearing assault and abuse, Pechiyammal believed being 'Muthu' was her “shield of protection.”
Pechiyammal doesn’t have her husband’s death certificate and all her identity cards show that she is 'Muthu.' Pechiyammal now wants to seek help from the government to get pension.
When asked whether she could face legal action for faking identity, Pechiyammal said:
