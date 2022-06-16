Chennai Custodial Death: Autopsy Reveals Non-Fatal Injuries on Rajasekar’s Body

The postmortem of S Rajasekar aka Appu, who died in police custody on 12 June, has revealed that he had multiple injuries on his body that were caused when he was in custody.

The report said that there were four external injuries observed on Rajasekar’s body, two of which were caused about 18-24 hours before his death, one 24 hours prior to his death and another about three to five days prior.

The report concluded that the injuries, individually or collectively, were not sufficient to cause death.