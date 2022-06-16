Chennai Custodial Death: Autopsy Reveals Non-Fatal Injuries on Rajasekar’s Body

File photo of S Rajasekar aka Appu, who died in police custody on 12 June.
(Photo: The News Minute)
The postmortem of S Rajasekar aka Appu, who died in police custody on 12 June, has revealed that he had multiple injuries on his body that were caused when he was in custody.
The report said that there were four external injuries observed on Rajasekar’s body, two of which were caused about 18-24 hours before his death, one 24 hours prior to his death and another about three to five days prior.
The report concluded that the injuries, individually or collectively, were not sufficient to cause death.
The News Minute reported that the police issued a statement claiming that the accused was taken to a private hospital for treatment on Sunday, 12 June, after which he was brought back to the station.
However, after another complaint of illness later during the evening, Rajasekar was taken to the government hospital.
The two injuries that occurred between 18 and 24 hours before his death were reported to be contusions (bruises) on his left thigh, between the thigh and knee joints; followed by another deep bruise on the front of his knee.
Moreover, medicos also found a linear abrasion on his right forearm which was found to be caused within 24 hours of his death. The report added that the 12 abrasions found on the 33-year-old’s left leg were from 3 to 5 days before his death.
“To know the cause of his death, the doctors have given the request to receive chemical analysis of viscera and histopathological examination report,” the report added, quoting Anbu.
“After he (Rajasekar) complained of illness, we immediately took him to a private hospital which was closer to the station,” he added.
Rajasekar, who was picked up by the Kodungaiyur police in connection with a jewellery theft case on Saturday, was categorised as a ‘B Category’ history sheeter by the Sholavaram police and had around 30 cases against him
Meanwhile, Rajasekar’s mother Usha Rani approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), who directed the Chennai police commissioner to submit a report within four weeks, The News Minute reported.
(With inputs from The News Minute, The Indian Express)
