‘Make Tamil Official Language, Exempt TN From NEET’: MK Stalin Asks PM Modi

Chief Minister MK Stalin presented a shawl and a book to PM Narendra Modi as he arrived in Chennai on Thursday, 26 May.
(Photo: Twitter/@CMOTamilnadu)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, 26 May, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Tamil an official language, while the two shared the stage at an event in Chennai.
PM Modi reached Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore, including the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway.
Stalin also demanded from PM Modi to retrieve Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka to help Tamil Nadu fishermen, exempt Tamil Nadu from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) following the bill the state Assembly passed.
"I appeal to the government to return the central GST dues of Rs 14,006 crores to our state," Stalin added.
Meanwhile, PM Modi, while addressing the crowd, said, "The people, culture and language of Tamil Nadu are outstanding. In every field, someone or the other from the state is excelling. Out of 16 medals, we won in Deaflympics, youngsters from Tamil Nadu had a role in 6 of those medals," news agency ANI reported.
He added, "We have gathered here to celebrate yet another glorious sector of Tamil Nadu development journey, projects worth over Rs 31,000 crores are either inaugurated or foundation stones are laid. The focus on road construction is clearly visible."
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)