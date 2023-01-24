Man Throws Cash From Flyover in Bengaluru, Causes Traffic Snarl as People Gather

On seeing the notes being thrown around, people rushed to pick them up, leading to a traffic snarl on the stretch for a while.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A purported video of a man flinging bundles of Rs 10 notes from a flyover in Bengaluru's KR market area went viral on Tuesday, 24 January.
What happened? The man in the video is seen wearing formals, with a wall clock slung around his neck. On seeing the notes being thrown around, people rushed to pick them up, leading to a traffic snarl on the stretch for a while.
Who is the man? The City Market police in Bengaluru identified the man as Arun K, an employee of an event management firm, The Indian Express reported.
The police visited Arun's house in Nagarbhavi and issued a notice for an offence leading to public nuisance. They added the man denied charges of being mentally unstable, as reported in some media reports.
What has the police said? As per initial probe, it was revealed that currency notes of Rs 10 denomination and total worth Rs 3,000 were thrown from the flyover.
While Arun did not reveal any motive behind the act, the police claimed the act was a publicity stunt and they were contemplating a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 283 B for obstruction of public movement, The Indian Express reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)