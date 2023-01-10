Bengaluru Metro Pillar Collapse Kills 2; BMRCL To Probe Construction Giant NCC

A Namma Metro construction accident has claimed the lives of a woman and her child in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 10 January. According to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, a private company Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) Limited, which is in-charge of multi-crore housing and development projects across the country, will be held responsible for the tragic accident.

Spokesperson of BMRCL Yashavanth Chavan told The Quint, "It is not a Metro pillar, but reinforcement for construction of a Metro pillar that collapsed. I am sure the safety precautions were followed during construction but BMRCL will constitute an enquiry into the role of the company in charge of the construction." The BMRCL told The Quint that NCC Limited was given the contract for Metro work near Nagavara, Bengaluru.

In the accident, the pillar which was under-construction fell on Tejaswini, 28, and her son Vihan, 3, when they were pillion riding on a bike driven by the woman's husband.