Nandini Milk Supply Disrupted in Karnataka: What’s Ailing the Dairy Cooperative?

The owners of vans that supply Karnataka’s ‘Nandini’ milk to retail outlets across Bengaluru have been on strike since Friday, 20 January. As many as 250 contracted transporters from Bengaluru Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) stopped supplying milk since Friday afternoon.

Why? They are demanding a revision of payments and protesting against the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), the second largest dairy cooperative in the country.

What happened before this? In November 2022, the KMF had also announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in prices of all variants of packaged milk and curd sold under the brand name 'Nandini.' And just days ago, the hashtag #SaveNandini trended in Karnataka.

So, what’s ailing the dairy cooperative? Why the hashtag? We answer.