Karnataka: Man Kills Estranged Wife in Family Court by Slitting Her Throat

Soon after attending a counselling session at a family court in Karnataka, a man killed his wife by slitting her throat on Saturday, 13 August, the police said.
The incident occurred when Chaitra went to the washroom, after attending an hour of counselling, where her husband Shivakumar slit her neck with a knife, a senior police official told reporters.
The officer also said that Shivakumar was nabbed by the people and police present at the court, and was taken into custody.
"We have registered a case of murder against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for further legal proceedings. We will also investigate how he brought the knife inside the court and how he planned it," the police said.
They further added that in the past an FIR of domestic violence was registered against Shivakumar and in that connection, the counselling was arranged for the husband and wife to live amicably.
