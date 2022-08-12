Karnataka HC Dissolves Anti-Corruption Bureau, Calls Its Formation 'Unjustified'

Karnataka High Court.
(Photo Courtesy: Karnataka High Court website.)
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, 11 August, disbanded the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state, calling its creation "unjustified."
A division bench comprising Justices B Veerappa and KS Hemalekha set aside an executive order from 2016, which had led to the creation of the ACB.
The court observed that its formation was unnecessary since the Prevention of Corruption Act was already included under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984.
In its order, the high court also restored the powers of the Lokayukta police wing to probe corruption cases, and ordered the transfer of all pending cases to the Lokayukta police wing.
"In matters of prevention of corruption, generally the allegations will be against persons occupying higher positions in the government. If the ACB is given power, it will affect impartial investigation," senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli, who was representing one of the petitioners, was quoted as saying by The News Minute.
The court was hearing a group of 15 pleas filed by Chidananda Urs and Advocates Association of Bangalore among others, which had questioned the powers of the ACB.
"We've seen Karnataka HC's judgment on abolishing Anti-Corruption Bureau. We will discuss our next step in the Cabinet meeting keeping our (2018 Assembly election) manifesto in mind," Bommai said, as per ANI.
