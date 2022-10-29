Lingayat Seers Die by Suicide: Is Mutt Politics an Obstacle to Investigation?

In a span of 50 days, two seers belonging to the Lingayat community took their lives in Karnataka. The deaths of the two pontiffs that came just days after the arrest of another seer, Dr Shivamurthy Murugha, in a child molestation case under POCSO in Chitradurga, have brought up the question: Is police investigation into happenings at mutts in Karnataka difficult?

The Quint spoke to investigating officers in both the cases of suicide, former police officers, and Lingayat devotees to decode what happens in the mutts to understand how tough it is to solve cases related to alleged crimes or tragedies in mutts.

Here's what we found out.