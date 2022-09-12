AAP’s Karnataka Move: Will the Party Make Inroads in Bengaluru Civic Polls?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka claims to have a huge potential and has started making inroads into the state political sphere by massively engaging in civic movements.

In the wake of the urban flooding and water-logging, the AAP in Bengaluru slammed the BJP government and its predecessor the Congress citing irregularities in the development of Rajakaluves. The AAP carried out evacuation of those affected in Mahadevpura and also helped remove vehicles stuck in water on the Outer Ring Road.

Speaking of its plans ahead, the party president in the state told the reporters that the AAP's focus is to win the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections later this year and eventually broaden its base through organisation building and also brand itself as an alternative to BJP and Congress.