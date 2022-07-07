3 Dead After Landslide in Karnataka Due to Heavy Rainfall, Red Alert Continues

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to survey flood-prone areas and assess if evacuation efforts are needed in affected areas.

His office said in a statement, "In 2009 after massive flood havoc 60 villages were permanently relocated. But people returned to their earlier habitations once the flood waters receded. We are considering the option of building well-equipped rehabilitation centres in higher places along the river banks and low-lying areas so that people could be shifted there whenever they are affected by floods,” NDTV reported.

Monsoon rainfall has led to flooding in several states – from Maharashtra and Karnataka to Manipur, where 48 people died in a landslide in Noney district.