Toll in Manipur's Noney Landslide Rises to 24; Another Landslide Hits Near Site

The toll in Manipur landslide has risen to 24.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The death toll due to the massive landslide at Tupul in Manipur's Noney district has risen to 24 on Saturday, 2 July. A total of 38 people are still reported missing, officials said.
Meanwhile, another landslide has hit near the construction site at Manipur's Noney district on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
The TA was deployed for the protection of an under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.
"Search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continued," he said.
The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are continuing the search operations to rescue those stuck under the debris.
"Through Wall Radar is being successfully used, and a search and rescue dogs is being employed to assist," the spokesperson said.
Efforts are intensified to rescue those stuck under the debris.
Full military honours were given to the deceased personnel at Imphal before sending the bodies to their destinations, the spokesperson said.
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh inspected the landslide spot in Noney district on Friday for the second time, and called it the "worst incident in the history of state", adding that, it will take 2-3 days more to recover all the dead bodies, ANI reported.
In a tweet on Saturday, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had called him, and are monitoring the situation.
Pointing out the terrain of the area, the rail line is located in the hills and the hills of the state are made of loose earth and are prone to massive landslides and mudslides, which disrupt vehicular movements, The Hindu reported.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one person from Assam's Morigaon lost his life due to the landslide, while five were undergoing treatment.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)